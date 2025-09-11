Next Article
Premier Explosives jumps 4% on ₹7.83cr mod order
Premier Explosives just landed a ₹7.83 crore order from the Ministry of Defence, and investors noticed—the stock jumped over 4% on Thursday, hitting ₹551.85 on the BSE.
The company will supply Counter Measures over the next year, according to its latest regulatory filing.
Share price movements
Premier Explosives, known for making industrial explosives and detonators (plus running some operations and maintenance), has experienced significant share price fluctuations recently.
Shares are up 25% this past month but down 10% over three months; still, they've soared 65% in six months despite a small dip across the last year.
As of Thursday morning, shares were trading at ₹542.80—up 2.43%.