Premier Explosives jumps 4% on ₹7.83cr mod order

Share price movements

Premier Explosives, known for making industrial explosives and detonators (plus running some operations and maintenance), has experienced significant share price fluctuations recently.

Shares are up 25% this past month but down 10% over three months; still, they've soared 65% in six months despite a small dip across the last year.

As of Thursday morning, shares were trading at ₹542.80—up 2.43%.