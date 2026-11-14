Patanjali Foods Q2 profit falls 19% YoY to ₹420cr

Patanjali Foods's total expenses for the quarter under review rose by some 18% YoY to ₹10,997.51 crore from ₹9,344.98 crore in the year-ago period.

The company attributed this increase to rising inflationary pressures during the quarter, with retail inflation increasing from around 4.45% in July 2026 to 4.82% in August and 5.54% in September, its highest level since January 2026 when the revised CPI series began tracking data.