Patanjali Foods Q2 profit falls 19% YoY to ₹420cr
What's the story
Patanjali Foods has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹419.76 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, a nearly 19% decline year-on-year from ₹517 crore in the same period last year. The FMCG company's revenue from operations, however, grew by 15.55% YoY to ₹11,322.58 crore during the second quarter of FY27 as compared to ₹9,798.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.
Financial impact
Total expenses jump over 18% YoY
Patanjali Foods's total expenses for the quarter under review rose by some 18% YoY to ₹10,997.51 crore from ₹9,344.98 crore in the year-ago period.
The company attributed this increase to rising inflationary pressures during the quarter, with retail inflation increasing from around 4.45% in July 2026 to 4.82% in August and 5.54% in September, its highest level since January 2026 when the revised CPI series began tracking data.
Business performance
Export revenues stood at ₹29cr
Patanjali Foods's export revenues stood at ₹29 crore during the quarter under review.
The company's operating EBITDA (excluding exceptional items) for this period was ₹425.63 crore, with an operating EBITDA margin of 3.76%.
This performance reflects the resilience of Patanjali Foods's integrated business model across branded edible oils, upstream oil palm plantations, and a growing FMCG portfolio, said Sanjeev Asthana, CEO at Patanjali Foods.
Segment performance
Edible oils business sees robust revenue growth
Among the different segments, Patanjali Foods's edible oils business witnessed a whopping 22% YoY jump in revenue to ₹8,532.25 crore. Meanwhile, its FMCG business saw a marginal rise in revenue to ₹2,923.48 crore during the second quarter of FY27.