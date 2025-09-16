Patent office rules against Vymada in India

Novartis just lost its Indian patent for Vymada (Entresto), a big-name heart failure drug, after the Patent Office ruled it wasn't new or proven better than existing options. In 2024, Vymada brought in $7.8 billion globally for Novartis.

With patent gone, prices can be expected to drop Now that the patent is gone, Indian pharma companies like Natco, Torrent, MSN Labs, and Eris Lifesciences can finally roll out their own versions—no more legal blockades from Novartis.

With these generics hitting shelves soon, patients can expect prices to drop.

Indian firms got approval to make generics back in 2019 Indian firms were held up by lawsuits from Novartis.

Groups like the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance challenged the patent under rules meant to stop "evergreening"—basically blocking companies from extending patents with small tweaks.