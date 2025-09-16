Next Article
RBI mandates offline payment processors to get approval
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out new rules: now, any company helping stores accept in-person digital payments—think QR codes or card swipes—needs official RBI approval.
Announced on September 15, 2024, this move puts offline payment providers under the same strict standards as online ones, all to keep your transactions safer from fraud.
Updated rules for all payment aggregators
RBI has bundled all payment aggregator rules into one clear set, making things simpler for everyone involved.
The updated guidelines mean stricter KYC checks and extra scrutiny for bigger merchants.
There are also tighter controls on how your money moves between buyers and sellers.
Bottom line: these changes aim to protect both shoppers and businesses as digital payments keep growing.