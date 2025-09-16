Next Article
Semiconductor, electronics makers seek tax exemption on imports
Business
India's semiconductor and electronics makers are hitting roadblocks when importing essentials like gold wire and solder paste—mostly because of strict licenses and high customs duties.
To fix this, the industry is pushing for a 10-year period where these critical materials can be brought in without extra import taxes under the IGCR scheme.
The plan would help smaller companies
The plan would help smaller companies get their hands on hard-to-find materials—like gold bonding wires and special solder alloys—by easing licensing and customs requirements.
The goal is to make Indian electronics manufacturing more competitive, attract investments, and reduce dependence on imports.