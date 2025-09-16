Tesla engineer quits, slams Musk for 'huge damage' to company

Balestrieri's journey at Tesla

Balestrieri joined in 2017 and worked on Autobidder, helping Tesla Energy grow fast—European deployments jumped from 14 MWh in 2020 to 1.3 GWh by 2025, with global numbers rising from 350 MWh in 2017 to over 31 GWh by 2024.

Despite these wins, he shared that staying became impossible because of Musk's growing influence on company values.