Paytm Gold shines bright this Dhanteras, up 124% in value
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma just shared that his digital gold investment grew by 124% this Dhanteras, going from ₹6.8 lakh to ₹15.3 lakh—a profit of over ₹8.5 lakh on 116gm of gold.
He's encouraging everyone to make digital gold a habit for easy, long-term savings.
Digital gold is a great way to start saving
With Paytm Gold, you can buy 24K pure gold starting at just ₹1, and it's safely stored for you—no worries about theft or storage.
The platform has already processed over 14 crore gold orders.
It's a simple way to start saving and investing, even with small amounts.
Paytm is also introducing new tech to help small businesses
Paytm is making gold savings more accessible by letting users earn Gold Coins on payments, which can be converted into real gold.
They're also rolling out tech like the AI Soundbox to support small businesses in India, showing their focus on financial inclusion and local innovation in 2025.