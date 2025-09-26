Paytm's Rohit Lohia to join ONDC as new CBO
Rohit Lohia, currently a Senior VP at Paytm, is expected to become the new Chief Business Officer at Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
His move follows several major departures from ONDC this year, including its founder-CEO Thampy Koshy back in April 2025.
Lohia brings years of experience in strategy and business ops from Paytm and serves on the boards of Paytm Money and QorQl.
Retail transactions dropped sharply
ONDC has had a busy year with leadership changes—former COO Vibhor Jain is now Acting CEO after Shireesh Joshi left as CBO.
In August 2025, the platform hit almost 18 million transactions, thanks mostly to mobility (like ride bookings) and logistics.
But retail transactions dropped sharply to 3.76 million from 6.1 million last year, signaling that retail might need some fresh focus going forward.