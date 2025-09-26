Paytm's Rohit Lohia to join ONDC as new CBO Business Sep 26, 2025

Rohit Lohia, currently a Senior VP at Paytm, is expected to become the new Chief Business Officer at Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

His move follows several major departures from ONDC this year, including its founder-CEO Thampy Koshy back in April 2025.

Lohia brings years of experience in strategy and business ops from Paytm and serves on the boards of Paytm Money and QorQl.