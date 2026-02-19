Pernod Ricard considers separate listing for India business
Pernod Ricard, the French spirits giant behind brands like Absolut and Chivas Regal, is thinking about listing its Indian business separately.
India is Pernod Ricard's largest market by volume and second-largest by value worldwide, with its local unit an important contributor to the group's revenue.
The move could turn India into a major growth hub for the company.
Pernod Ricard India overtakes Diageo India
Pernod Ricard India is one of the country's biggest alcohol companies and competes with Diageo, reporting an 8% jump in profits and setting sights on double-digit growth.
CEO Jean Touboul says they're betting big on premium drinks and new launches to keep momentum going.
Focus on premium drinks and new launches
They have focused more on premium labels like Jameson and Absolut.
They also launched Seagram's Xclamat!on—a multi-spirit brand aimed at young, premium drinkers—which is expected to drive future growth.