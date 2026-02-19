Pernod Ricard considers separate listing for India business Business Feb 19, 2026

Pernod Ricard, the French spirits giant behind brands like Absolut and Chivas Regal, is thinking about listing its Indian business separately.

India is Pernod Ricard's largest market by volume and second-largest by value worldwide, with its local unit an important contributor to the group's revenue.

The move could turn India into a major growth hub for the company.