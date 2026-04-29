Persistent Systems leans on AI to hit $2 billion FY27

Persistent Systems reports FY26 revenue $1.65B

The company's already seeing results: revenue jumped 17.4% in FY26 to $1.65 billion, and profits climbed 33.2%.

To keep up the momentum, Persistent has switched to a just-in-time hiring strategy, meaning it only brings in new people when there is real need, not just because of forecasts.

This approach, along with smarter use of AI, is aimed at keeping growth strong while staying efficient.