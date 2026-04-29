Persistent Systems leans on AI to hit $2 billion FY27
Business
Persistent Systems is focused on artificial intelligence, hoping it will help it reach $2 billion in revenue by FY27.
CFO Vinit Teredesai shared that clients are now focused on getting more value for their money, either by using AI tools or cutting costs, so the company's leaning into tech upgrades to stay ahead and handle pricing pressures.
Persistent Systems reports FY26 revenue $1.65B
The company's already seeing results: revenue jumped 17.4% in FY26 to $1.65 billion, and profits climbed 33.2%.
To keep up the momentum, Persistent has switched to a just-in-time hiring strategy, meaning it only brings in new people when there is real need, not just because of forecasts.
This approach, along with smarter use of AI, is aimed at keeping growth strong while staying efficient.