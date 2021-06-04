Petrol crosses Rs. 100/liter mark in Leh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Petrol price increased by 27 paise per liter, diesel by 28 paise a liter

After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, petrol price has crossed the Rs. 100-per-liter mark in Leh, in almost all districts of Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana after fuel prices were again hiked on Friday. Petrol price was increased by 27 paise per liter and diesel by 28 paise a liter, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Taxes

Prices at historic high after 18th hike in a month

The hike, 18th in the last one month, took fuel prices across the country to a historic high. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra levy the highest value-added tax (VAT) in the country where the petrol had already crossed Rs. 100/liter mark.

Price hike

In total, petrol prices have gone up by Rs. 4.36/liter

In 18 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs. 4.36 per liter and diesel by Rs. 4.93 a liter. Rates are highest in the country in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan where petrol comes for Rs. 105.81 a liter and diesel for Rs. 98.64. Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has petrol priced at Rs. 105.18 a liter and diesel at Rs. 96.31.

Prices across country

Petrol costs Rs. 99.75/liter in Vizag

Petrol is sold at over Rs. 100 per liter in almost all districts of Andhra Pradesh, except Vizag where it costs Rs. 99.75 a liter. Diesel in Vizag is priced at Rs. 94.08 per liter. In Telangana, petrol prices crossed the psychological level in Adilabad (Rs. 100.57) and Nizamabad (Rs. 100.17). Petrol costs Rs. 100.43 a liter in Leh.

Further details

Pay Rs. 94.76 for a liter of petrol in Delhi

Petrol costs Rs. 100.98 per liter in Mumbai and diesel comes for Rs. 92.99. At Bellary, in Karnataka, petrol is being sold at Rs. 99.83 per liter. In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs. 97.98 per liter and diesel at Rs. 90.87. In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs. 94.76 a liter, while diesel is priced at Rs. 85.66 per liter.

Global prices

Brent crude oil is above $71 per barrel

Retail prices have risen after an increase in international oil prices on investors' optimism that improving demand and a dwindling supply glut may mean the market can absorb any additional production from OPEC and its allies. Brent crude oil, the global oil-price benchmark, has risen above $71 per barrel for the first time in two years.