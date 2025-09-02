Phoenix Mills's stock rises nearly 3% despite slower revenue growth

Even with a dip—annual revenue fell 4.13% to ₹3,814 crore and Q1 profit increased—Phoenix Mills kept things steady with a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45 and strong cash flow from operating activities. For investors (or anyone curious about finance), this suggests resilience when numbers get rocky.

Dividend and bonus share boost investor sentiment

The company announced a ₹5 per share dividend back in May 2024 (with an ex-date of August 20, 2024) and plans a sweet 1:1 bonus issue this September.

Moves like these boost shareholder value and liquidity—helping explain why the stock is still trending up, even if revenues are taking a breather.