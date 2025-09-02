Indian rupee gains 5 paise against US dollar

A stronger rupee is good news for anyone watching prices—since a weaker currency can make imports and everyday items more expensive. The Reserve Bank of India is working behind the scenes to keep things steady, but with ongoing trade disputes and investors pulling money out, there's still a lot of uncertainty.

Traders watch key levels for USD/INR

Traders are keeping an eye on key levels: support for USD/INR sits at 87.80, with resistance around 88.35-88.40.

With IPOs expected to bring in fresh cash soon and global politics in flux, these numbers could shift quickly—so it pays to stay tuned if you follow currency moves or just want to know what might affect your wallet next.