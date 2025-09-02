Japan Post Bank to launch digital currency by end-2026
Japan Post Bank, one of Japan's biggest banks, is set to roll out a digital currency called "DCJPY" developed by DeCurret DCP by the end of fiscal 2026.
The idea? Make life easier for customers—so you can swap your regular yen for DCJPY and send digital assets or securities instantly using blockchain tech.
DCJPY isn't just another stablecoin
DCJPY isn't just another stablecoin—it's a blockchain-based deposit currency that matches the value of traditional yen, one-for-one.
Built by DeCurret DCP (part of Internet Initiative Japan), this move signals the bank's push toward smarter, more transparent financial services.
With the Japanese government as a shareholder in Japan Post Bank, it's a big step in modernizing how money moves in Japan—while still keeping things familiar and trustworthy for everyday users.