Japan Post Bank to launch digital currency by end-2026

DCJPY isn't just another stablecoin—it's a blockchain-based deposit currency that matches the value of traditional yen, one-for-one.

Built by DeCurret DCP (part of Internet Initiative Japan), this move signals the bank's push toward smarter, more transparent financial services.

With the Japanese government as a shareholder in Japan Post Bank, it's a big step in modernizing how money moves in Japan—while still keeping things familiar and trustworthy for everyday users.