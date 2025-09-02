Russia offers deeper discounts on Urals crude to woo India Business Sep 02, 2025

Russian Urals crude is now being sold to Indian buyers at a $3-4 per barrel discount to Brent for shipments in late September and October 2024—a bigger gap than last week's $2.50 and July's $1.

Russia is sweetening the deal to keep India as a top customer, even with US tariffs and sanctions in play.

Since the Ukraine war started in 2022, India has become Russia's biggest seaborne oil buyer.