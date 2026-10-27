You can now open an NPS account on PhonePe

To open an NPS account using the Tatkal facility, users have to search for 'NPS' on the PhonePe app.

Then, they need to select 'National Pension Scheme,' choose a linked bank account and verify it via OTP.

After this, they can make their initial contribution via PhonePe UPI.

This will generate a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), which serves as an identifier for an NPS account.