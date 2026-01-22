PhonePe IPO: Big plans, big numbers for the payments giant Business Jan 22, 2026

PhonePe just got SEBI's green light for its IPO and is eyeing a $15 billion valuation.

The listing will be a pure offer-for-sale, so no new shares—existing investors will sell stakes, with Microsoft and Tiger Global exiting via full sell-downs and Walmart planning to sell up to 4.59 crore shares (about 9% of the company).

The company hopes to raise ₹12,000 crore through this move.