PhysicsWallah shares take a hit after strong IPO debut
PhysicsWallah's stock dropped nearly 8% on Tuesday, closing at ₹112.78—its third straight day of losses and a total slide of 14% over the past three trading days.
The company's market value has fallen to ₹33,207 crore from ₹45,975 crore since its listing in November.
How did the IPO go and what does PhysicsWallah do?
The November IPO was almost twice oversubscribed, with retail investors especially eager—subscribing 106%.
Shares debuted at ₹145, up 36% from the issue price of ₹109.
Launched by Alakh Pandey in 2016 as free YouTube physics lessons, PhysicsWallah now runs over 300 offline centers across India and the Middle East, helping students prep for major exams like JEE and NEET, and plans to strengthen its presence across 11 languages.
What's next for PhysicsWallah?
Despite recent stock dips, the company posted a solid 49% revenue jump in FY2024-25—to ₹2,887 crore—showing it's still expanding fast even as the market reacts to short-term ups and downs.