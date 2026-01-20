PhysicsWallah shares take a hit after strong IPO debut

How did the IPO go and what does PhysicsWallah do?

The November IPO was almost twice oversubscribed, with retail investors especially eager—subscribing 106%.

Shares debuted at ₹145, up 36% from the issue price of ₹109.

Launched by Alakh Pandey in 2016 as free YouTube physics lessons, PhysicsWallah now runs over 300 offline centers across India and the Middle East, helping students prep for major exams like JEE and NEET, and plans to strengthen its presence across 11 languages.