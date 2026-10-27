New ₹1,000 banknote with a temple image is fake
What's the story
A new ₹1,000 currency note with a temple image has been doing the rounds on social media. The posts claim that this new note has already been issued or will be soon. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked these claims. They clarified that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not made any announcement regarding such a currency note.
Verification advice
PIB advises people to verify information
In a post on X today, PIB Fact Check clarified that there has been no announcement from the central bank about this new currency note.
They also advised people to verify information via official sources and avoid sharing unverified claims.
The alleged ₹1,000 note with a yellowish hue and temple motif has been shared in images and videos across social media platforms.
Currency changes
₹1,000 note was demonetized in 2016
The ₹1,000 note was demonetized on November 8, 2016. The government had also demonetized the old ₹500 note at the time.
New ₹500 notes were introduced later, while ₹2,000 notes became the highest-denomination banknotes in this new currency series.
The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation in May 2023 but allowed them to retain their legal tender status.
Verification process
How to verify claims about new banknotes
To verify claims about the introduction of new banknotes or changes to existing currency, one should refer to official RBI announcements and notifications.
PIB Fact Check has also urged people to report suspicious content related to the Indian government.
Such claims can be reported by calling +91 8799711259 or emailing factcheck@pib.gov.in.