Pilot hikes Frixion pen prices for the 1st time ever
For the first time since launching in 2006, Japan's Pilot Corporation is raising the price of its popular Frixion pen by 10%.
The move comes as inflation rises across Japan, and CEO Fumio Fujisaki says it's a big shift after years of stable prices.
"Japan has suffered deflation and raising prices has been very difficult for us... We have had to change our mindset," Fujisaki shared.
Why this matters
The Frixion pen—previously ¥230 ($1.47) and making up over 40% of Pilot's domestic sales—is feeling the squeeze as Japan's core inflation is expected to remain above 2%.
With interest rates at highs not seen since 1995, Fujisaki believes other everyday products may need similar price changes to keep up with costs.
For anyone who loves their stationery, it's a sign that even small essentials aren't immune to bigger economic shifts.