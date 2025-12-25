Pilot hikes Frixion pen prices for the 1st time ever Business Dec 25, 2025

For the first time since launching in 2006, Japan's Pilot Corporation is raising the price of its popular Frixion pen by 10%.

The move comes as inflation rises across Japan, and CEO Fumio Fujisaki says it's a big shift after years of stable prices.

"Japan has suffered deflation and raising prices has been very difficult for us... We have had to change our mindset," Fujisaki shared.