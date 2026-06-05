Piyush Goyal outlines India's $30 billion seafood export target

India exploring PLI for seafood MSMEs

Goyal stressed the importance of sustainable and legal fishing, saying, nobody has been able to cast a single allegation of illegal fishing on India's sustainable fishing practices.

To help reach the export target, the government is exploring a dedicated PLI scheme for small seafood businesses (MSMEs) in the seafood sector, improve technology and infrastructure, and encourage research.

Despite challenges like US tariffs, things are looking up with the EU approving over 125 Indian fisheries establishments last FY, giving the sector a much-needed boost.