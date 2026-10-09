Piyush Goyal says H-1B rules could boost startups in Bengaluru
At the ET Startup Awards 2026 in Bengaluru, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal highlighted how stricter US H-1B visa rules could actually help India keep its top talent at home, giving a boost to the local startup scene.
He also pointed out how remote work has led to more global capability centers popping up in cities like Bengaluru.
Groww wins Startup of the Year
Goyal said not getting H-1B visas will create a greater thrust to our startup ecosystem.
The government's backing this momentum, while leaders from companies like Meesho talked about founders aiming for earlier IPOs and deeptech experts pushed for more support to tackle supply chain challenges.
Big wins of the night included Groww as Startup of the Year and Manu Chandra taking home the Midas Touch award, proof that Indian startups are making waves both at home and globally.