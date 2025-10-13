PM Gati Shakti portal now open for private firms

With the 'PM GatiShakti Public' platform live, private players can plan better: analyze sites, check connectivity, and generate custom reports to boost infrastructure projects and last-mile delivery. The goal? Smarter logistics and smoother execution for everything from smart cities to healthcare delivery and disaster management.

What is the PM Gati Shakti initiative?

Started back in October 2021, the PM Gati Shakti initiative is all about getting different ministries and states on the same page to cut logistics costs and speed up projects.

Over 300 major plans have already been reviewed under this system—so opening it up now means more hands (and ideas) in building India's future.