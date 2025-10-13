Next Article
PNB to announce Q2 results on October 18
Business
Punjab National Bank (PNB) is set to share its financial results for the July-September 2025 quarter this Saturday, October 18.
This comes after an official board filing and lines up with other big banks like HDFC, ICICI, and YES Bank, all scheduled to announce their results on October 18.
Key updates from PNB's business in Q2 FY26 so far
PNB's latest update shows its domestic business grew by 10.5% over last year, hitting ₹26.8 lakh crore in Q2 FY26.
Deposits also saw a healthy boost—domestic deposits rose by 10.4%, and international ones by 10.9%.
The bank's advances (loans) climbed too, with domestic up by 10.7% and global advances up by 10.3%, signaling steady growth across the board.