Porsche shares plummet over 7% as EV rollout faces delays

Porsche 's shares plummeted over 7% on Monday, following a warning about delays in its electric vehicle (EV) rollout. The German automaker cited weakening demand as the reason for slowing its EV push. The announcement also affected parent company Volkswagen , whose shares also fell by more than 7%.

Financial impact Porsche revises profit margin forecast Porsche has revised its profit margin forecast from a maximum of 7% to 2% or lower. The company attributed this revision to several factors including US import tariffs, the Chinese luxury market downturn, and slower electric mobility adoption. In light of these challenges, Porsche announced it would delay the launch of its latest EVs while extending production of combustion engine models.

Strategy change Strategy shift for Porsche In a major strategy shift, Porsche has decided to launch an upcoming line of SUVs with only combustion engines and plug-in hybrids. This is despite the European market's 2035 deadline to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. Existing models such as the four-door Panamera and Cayenne will continue to be offered with non-electric options until at least the 2030s.