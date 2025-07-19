Prada sued for ₹500cr over 'Kolhapuri' sandals

Prada responds, says it never called them 'Kolhapuri'

Prada responded by saying they never called their sandals "Kolhapuri" or hinted at any Indian origin—they just called them "leather sandals."

On July 16, the Bombay High Court tossed out a petition from Pune lawyers trying to stop Prada, explaining that only registered GI holders like LIDKAR can file such lawsuits.

Legal experts point out that Indian law protects names and origins—not just similar-looking designs.

For now, LIDKAR is reviewing Prada's reply and considering what steps to take next in this ongoing sandal saga.