OYO parent might launch its IPO in November
What's the story
Prism, the parent company of hospitality platform OYO, is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in November. The firm is currently in talks with investors to gage interest for the share sale. According to sources familiar with the matter speaking to Moneycontrol, "The book is still being built. Discussions are on with investors."
Launch strategy
IPO launch timing will depend on market conditions
"The IPO launch timing will be recommended by the BRLMs (book running lead managers or merchant bankers) based on requisite final regulatory approvals, market conditions and other factors taken into consideration," one source said.
They added that Prism is closely monitoring current market situations to decide on an appropriate timeline for its IPO.
Financial details
Prism plans to raise ₹6,650cr via IPO
Prism's updated draft red herring prospectus, dated June 29, 2026, reveals that the company plans to raise up to ₹6,650 crore through a fresh issue of shares.
The proposed IPO does not include an offer for sale by existing shareholders.
A major portion of the proceeds (₹4,987.5 crore) will be invested in subsidiary Oravel Stays Singapore Pte Ltd for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings.
Growth trajectory
Prism's growth story since inception
Founded in India in 2012, Prism has grown from an Oyo budget-hotel brand to a global hospitality platform with hotels, vacation homes, and subscription-based property listings.
As of December 31, 2025, the platform had 293,554 storefronts across more than 35 countries.
These included hotel storefronts (24,303), home storefronts (124,668), and subscription listings (144,583).
Revenue growth
Financial performance in FY25
In FY25, Prism's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 16% to ₹6,252.8 crore from ₹5,388.8 crore in FY24.
The net profit also increased to ₹244.8 crore from ₹229.6 crore in the previous fiscal year.
However, it's worth noting that the FY25 profitability was largely due to a deferred tax credit of ₹767.6 crore that offset a pre-tax loss of ₹489.3 crore incurred during this period.