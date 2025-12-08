Prodocs Solutions launches ₹27.60cr IPO—Here's what you need to know

Started in 2019, Prodocs helps US and Australian clients with digital publishing, indexing, mortgage support, finance, and litigation tasks—all handled from Mumbai by a team of over 1,000 people.

Other key details

Anchor investors grabbed over five lakh shares ahead of the main sale.

Allotment happens on Dec 11 and listing is set for Dec 15 on the BSE SME platform—no gray market premium so far.

Funds raised will go toward tech upgrades, software development, debt repayment, and working capital.

The company's profits are up this year even as revenue dipped slightly—thanks to tighter cost controls.