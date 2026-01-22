PSLV-C62 failure highlights need for space insurance in India

Why does this matter?

The loss is huge—up to $250 million gone in seconds—and it's not the first time this has happened.

With high insurance costs already keeping many smaller players out, experts like Chaitanya Giri warn that "No country, in the lower pecking order of currency power, would insure their whatever puny space activities. Insurance is too expensive for such countries. Market demand is low due to high premium costs."

As global demand for launches grows, there's real pressure to create affordable, startup-friendly insurance options so India's space dreams don't get derailed by one bad day.