PSU banks jump into QR-code payments to take on fintechs

Why does this matter?

QR codes are everywhere now—728 million in use compared to just 11 million card machines.

PSBs want a bigger slice of the action by offering easy QR payments and soundboxes directly to small shops.

It's not just about payments; it's about building relationships with merchants and getting valuable data for future lending.

Even as banks step up, fintechs like Paytm are still growing fast—Paytm's payment services revenue grew about 27.3% year-on-year in the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26)—so the competition is only heating up.