PNB opens first start-up branch to support entrepreneurs

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a state-owned financial institution, has opened its first start-up-centric branch in New Delhi. The new branch is part of the government's Start-up India initiative and aims to promote entrepreneurship. It will provide a range of banking solutions to support innovation and growth among start-ups, PNB said in an official statement.