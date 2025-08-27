Swiggy vs Zomato: BNP Paribas bets ₹3,220cr on eternal

Swiggy's losses nearly doubled in Q1 FY26

Swiggy is growing fast, with revenue up 54% year-on-year to ₹4,961cr in Q1 FY26, but its losses have nearly doubled to ₹1,197cr. Its stock even hit a record low this May.

Meanwhile, Eternal (Zomato's parent) saw revenue jump 70% to ₹7,167cr but profits dropped sharply to just ₹25cr.

Investors seem to be betting more on Zomato right now—even as other big names like Societe Generale and Antfin Singapore are moving their money around too.