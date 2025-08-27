Swiggy vs Zomato: BNP Paribas bets ₹3,220cr on eternal
BNP Paribas recently made a bold move in India's food delivery scene—selling off ₹1,140cr worth of Swiggy shares and investing ₹3,220cr into Eternal (Zomato's parent company).
This shakeup comes as both companies see major ups and downs in their numbers.
Swiggy's losses nearly doubled in Q1 FY26
Swiggy is growing fast, with revenue up 54% year-on-year to ₹4,961cr in Q1 FY26, but its losses have nearly doubled to ₹1,197cr. Its stock even hit a record low this May.
Meanwhile, Eternal (Zomato's parent) saw revenue jump 70% to ₹7,167cr but profits dropped sharply to just ₹25cr.
Investors seem to be betting more on Zomato right now—even as other big names like Societe Generale and Antfin Singapore are moving their money around too.
What's the bottom line?
Despite strong growth for both brands, investors may be worried about Swiggy's rising losses and falling share price.
Eternal is pulling ahead in revenue—even if profits are down—making it the current favorite for big players like BNP Paribas looking for long-term gains.