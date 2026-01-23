Purplle's revenue doubles to ₹1,367cr in FY25
Purplle just pulled off a huge leap—its revenue more than doubled in FY25, hitting ₹1,367 crore (up from ₹680 crore in FY24).
The real game-changer? Their own brands like Faces Canada and Good Vibes, which made up over 80% of total sales and grew four times compared to before.
While own-brand sales soared, their marketing income actually dropped by 22%, landing at ₹225 crore.
What's driving the numbers
All that growth meant Purplle's procurement costs also jumped big time—up 5.6 times to ₹671 crore.
Interestingly, they managed to trim employee expenses by 7%.
Subsidiaries played a strong supporting role too: Manash E-Commerce brought in ₹989 crore and Faces Canada added another ₹373 crore.
Advertising and transport costs were notable at ₹218 crore and ₹100 crore respectively.