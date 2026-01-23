Purplle's revenue doubles to ₹1,367cr in FY25 Business Jan 23, 2026

Purplle just pulled off a huge leap—its revenue more than doubled in FY25, hitting ₹1,367 crore (up from ₹680 crore in FY24).

The real game-changer? Their own brands like Faces Canada and Good Vibes, which made up over 80% of total sales and grew four times compared to before.

While own-brand sales soared, their marketing income actually dropped by 22%, landing at ₹225 crore.