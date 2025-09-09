PwC India's Navigate Tax Hub blends AI with tax expertise
PwC India just launched Navigate Tax Hub, a new AI-powered platform designed to make tax and regulatory work smoother and smarter.
It's part of their Vision 2030 push to help tax pros work faster and with fewer mistakes, blending advanced AI, PwC's own tax know-how, and secure document handling.
The platform goes beyond basic AI
This platform goes beyond basic AI—it analyzes tricky tax issues, drafts legal docs, creates position papers, and even helps plan business contracts.
Thanks to PwC's proprietary logic (not just off-the-shelf AI), it keeps errors low and meets legal standards.
You can securely plug in your own documents and use it on your phone or straight from Microsoft Word.
The goal? To make working with AI feel natural for humans
Navigate Tax Hub isn't just smart tech—it taps into PwC India's deep experience and trusted sources like Taxsutra.
The goal? To make working with AI feel natural for humans while building more trust in digital tools as the firm heads toward 2030.