SEBI mandates new format for portfolio manager disclosures Business Sep 09, 2025

SEBI just announced a new, more user-friendly format for portfolio manager disclosures recently.

The fresh structure splits info into two parts: one with the basics that rarely change (like what services are offered and key risks), and another with updates on things like performance stats and client representation.

The goal? Make it way easier for investors to actually understand what they're signing up for.