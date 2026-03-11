Qatar's LNG exports paused for longest stretch since 2008

The world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Qatar has not shipped any cargo for five days now. This is the longest such period since at least 2008, according to a Bloomberg analysis of Kpler ship-tracking data. The unprecedented closure of the Ras Laffan plant, which accounts for nearly 20% of global LNG supply, comes after an Iranian drone attack last week.

Market impact LNG prices spike in Asia The Iranian drone strike has caused a spike in gas prices across Europe and Asia. Most of Qatar's LNG supply is directed toward Asian importers, who are now looking for alternatives or cutting back on supplies to end-users such as fertilizer plants and industries. The extended outage at Ras Laffan could tighten the global LNG market, potentially leading to shortages in cash-strapped emerging nations.

Supply challenges Immediate fuel shortage in Asia The ongoing US-Israel war with Iran has also made it difficult for Asian countries like Thailand, Bangladesh, and Vietnam to secure immediate LNG supplies at normal prices. Some tenders for this month from India's Gail and GSPC have failed due to a lack of sellers offering cargoes at acceptable prices. This points toward an immediate fuel shortage in the region.

Price surge Bangladesh pays exorbitant prices for emergency shipments In light of the ongoing conflict, some cargoes have been awarded at exorbitant prices. Bangladesh recently received two emergency shipments—one at about $28 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), which is 2.5 times higher than January's rate. The other was close to $23/mmbtu, according to a Petrobangla official who said this was done to avoid a domestic energy crisis in Bangladesh.

