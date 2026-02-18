Qualcomm Ventures backs Tonetag's edge AI payment solutions
Tonetag, a Bengaluru-based deeptech startup, just landed ₹35.16 crore ($3.8 million) from Qualcomm Ventures.
This comes after their big $78 million funding round a year earlier and follows Qualcomm's announcement of a new $150 million Strategic AI Venture Fund focused on areas such as automotive and IoT.
Tonetag's patented sound-based payment tech
Tonetag has built sound-based payment tech that works with everyday devices—think speakers and microphones you already have.
Backed by global patents, they're now using this fresh funding to create edge AI-powered payment modules made in India but ready for the world.
Founder Kumar Abhishek shared that they're working on "a new class of intelligent, payment-ready edge devices" for global scale.
Aiming for global scale with new edge AI modules
Tonetag processes over 25 million transactions every day—adding up to more than $3 billion each month.
With this new support, they're aiming to develop edge AI-powered payment modules to make payments even easier.