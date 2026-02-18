Qualcomm Ventures backs Tonetag's edge AI payment solutions

Tonetag's patented sound-based payment tech

Tonetag has built sound-based payment tech that works with everyday devices—think speakers and microphones you already have.

Backed by global patents, they're now using this fresh funding to create edge AI-powered payment modules made in India but ready for the world.

Founder Kumar Abhishek shared that they're working on "a new class of intelligent, payment-ready edge devices" for global scale.