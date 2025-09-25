Quant MF's long-short hybrid fund NFO open: Should you invest

How the fund works

The fund splits your money between equity and debt (25-75% each), with up to 20% in REITs/InVITs, and limits short derivative bets to 25%.

It tracks the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt Index for performance.

Minimum investment is pretty high at ₹10 lakh for the NFO, but SIPs start from ₹10,000—so you can dip your toes in if you want.