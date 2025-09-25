Quant MF's long-short hybrid fund NFO open: Should you invest
Quant Mutual Fund just launched the QSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund—its second Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) in India to use a long-short strategy.
The NFO is open now and closes on October 9.
This fund mixes equity, debt, and a dash of short derivatives to balance growth with steady income.
How the fund works
The fund splits your money between equity and debt (25-75% each), with up to 20% in REITs/InVITs, and limits short derivative bets to 25%.
It tracks the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt Index for performance.
Minimum investment is pretty high at ₹10 lakh for the NFO, but SIPs start from ₹10,000—so you can dip your toes in if you want.
Other key details
You can cash out weekly on Tuesdays or Wednesdays; just note there's a 1% exit fee if you redeem within 15 days.
Both direct and regular plans are available with growth or income options.
The fund is managed by Sandeep Tandon, Lokesh Garg, Ankit Pande, Sameer Kate, and Sanjeev Sharma.