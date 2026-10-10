Qubo adds on-device AI to make Indian smart homes affordable

Qubo's smart cameras (around ₹2,500) can identify people and detect potential threats right out of the box, while extras like motion detection come with a subscription.

The company is designing its products specifically for Indian homes (think visitor monitoring and child safety) and has big plans to expand beyond India into places like the Middle East and the US.

With less than 2% of Indian homes using smart tech so far, Qubo sees plenty of room to grow.