Qubo adds on-device AI to make Indian smart homes affordable
Qubo is stepping up its smart home game by adding on-device AI, aiming to make gadgets like security cameras smarter and more affordable for Indian users.
CEO Nikhil Rajpal shared at India Mobile Congress 2026 that moving away from cloud-only tech should help more people access these features.
Qubo ₹2,500 cameras identify people
Qubo's smart cameras (around ₹2,500) can identify people and detect potential threats right out of the box, while extras like motion detection come with a subscription.
The company is designing its products specifically for Indian homes (think visitor monitoring and child safety) and has big plans to expand beyond India into places like the Middle East and the US.
With less than 2% of Indian homes using smart tech so far, Qubo sees plenty of room to grow.