Rackspace and Palantir join forces to make AI production-ready
Rackspace Technology and Palantir are teaming up to help businesses get real-world AI up and running in weeks, not years.
By combining Palantir's powerful platforms with Rackspace's secure cloud setup, they're aiming for quick, reliable results—especially for industries with strict data rules.
Making AI work for businesses
If you've ever wondered why cool AI demos rarely turn into stuff you actually use, this partnership is trying to fix that.
Rackspace CEO Gajen Kandiah put it simply: "Organizations need AI that works in production, not just in demos."
With more engineers getting trained on Palantir tech (from 30 now to over 250 soon), companies could see practical AI solutions much sooner.
Investors are all in
Investors are loving the news—Rackspace shares soared over 150%, and Palantir got a nice bump too.
Analysts even upgraded Palantir's outlook, pointing to strong growth ahead as more US companies jump on board with their tech.