Tatkal tickets now require Aadhaar—How Railways' new rule tackles fraud
What's the story
In a major move to curb misuse and streamline ticketing, Indian Railways will soon make e-Aadhaar authentication mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets.
The new system is expected to be implemented by the end of this month.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced this on social media, saying that the initiative would help genuine users secure confirmed tickets during emergencies.
Scheme abuse
How agents exploit the system
The Tatkal scheme, designed for last-minute travel bookings, has long been plagued by misuse from touts and bots.
Fraudulent agents often use fake identities or software to bypass booking rules, making it difficult for genuine passengers to get their hands on Tatkal tickets.
To tackle this issue, Indian Railways will now require Aadhaar-based verification for identity confirmation while booking these tickets.
Fair access
How the new system will work
The new system of e-Aadhaar authentication will be linked to every ticket booked under the scheme.
This means that each purchase will be digitally connected to a valid Aadhaar identification.
To give priority to genuine travelers, account holders linking their IRCTC accounts with Aadhaar will get priority booking access during the first 10 minutes of Tatkal ticket sales.
Notably, even authorized IRCTC agents won't be able to book tickets during this initial period.
Misuse crackdown
Audit revealed widespread misuse
The new regulation comes after an internal audit by Railways revealed widespread misuse.
Over 2.5 crore user IDs have been revoked in the last six months on suspicion of unfair conduct. About two million user accounts are still under investigation.
Vaishnaw, who has been pushing for digital reforms in the sector, said that this requirement would enhance transparency, reduce fraudulent bookings and improve access for genuine passengers.