Rakesh Gupta arrested by ED in 168cr money laundering probe

Authorities say Gupta took advantage of Sadhna Media's insolvency by using connected creditors to settle a massive ₹110.10 crore tax bill for just ₹20 lakh.

The ED also claims the company paid ₹4.48 crore to connected creditors, including about ₹2.99 crore paid to Gupta's company, Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.

during this period, and there are questions about unaccounted cash flows linked to company sales.

Plus, the ED cited a SEBI order in a separate ₹58 crore share manipulation case involving Sadhna Broadcast Ltd, in which SEBI identified Gupta as the mastermind.

More court dates are on the way as things unfold.