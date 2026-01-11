Rare Superman comic book sells for record $15M

A rare copy of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has been sold for a whopping $15 million. The private sale of Action Comics No. 1 was announced on Friday. There are fewer than 100 known copies of this particular issue, according to Vincent Zurzolo, president of Metropolis Collectibles and ComicConnect, which brokered the deal.

Record-breaking sale Sale price sets new record for comic books The sale price of Action Comics No. 1 makes it one of the most expensive comics ever sold. The previous record was held by Superman No. 1 from 1939, which fetched $9.12 million at an auction in November last year. "This is the advent of the golden age of comics, and Action Comics No. 1 is the holy grail of holy grails," Zurzolo told a media outlet.

Comic book legacy Action Comics No. 1's impact on superhero genre Action Comics No. 1 is widely regarded as the first American comic book to feature superheroes. Its publication sparked a boom in the genre during the mid-20th century. The identity of both buyer and seller remains undisclosed, but this specific copy has an interesting history of its own. It was originally sold for just 10 cents back in 1938.

Celebrity ownership Nicolas Cage's connection to Action Comics No. 1 In 1996, actor Nicolas Cage bought this comic from Metropolis Collectibles and ComicConnect for $150,000. However, it was stolen from his home during a party in 2000 and remained missing until 2011 when it was found in a California storage unit. During its absence, the issue "skyrocketed in value," Stephen Fishler CEO of Metropolis and ComicConnect said.