Razorpay POS gets RBI's green light for offline payments Business Jan 22, 2026

Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of fintech giant Razorpay, just got the RBI's Payment Aggregator - Physical (PA-P) license.

This means they can now process in-store payments for everyone from big retailers to your neighborhood shop.

With this, Razorpay now holds all three major RBI licenses: online, offline, and cross-border payments.