Razorpay POS gets RBI's green light for offline payments
Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of fintech giant Razorpay, just got the RBI's Payment Aggregator - Physical (PA-P) license.
This means they can now process in-store payments for everyone from big retailers to your neighborhood shop.
With this, Razorpay now holds all three major RBI licenses: online, offline, and cross-border payments.
Why does it matter?
As shopping blends online and offline, this license lets Razorpay help businesses handle more in-person transactions smoothly—allowing it to support high-volume, in-store payment processing and provide compliant in-store payment solutions.
Co-founder Shashank Kumar shared that the approval strengthens the firm's ability to provide compliant in-store payment solutions as businesses expand their omnichannel presence.
What about global payments?
Razorpay's cross-border license lets Indian businesses accept money in over 130 currencies.
Global platforms can go live in India through a single integration—no need for global brands to set up local offices just to get paid.