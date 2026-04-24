RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license, cites 'detrimental' operations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revoked the banking license of Paytm Payments Bank Limited. The decision was taken earlier today, and is effective from close of business on April 24, 2026. The RBI cited that the bank's operations were "detrimental to the interest of the bank and its depositors." It also failed to comply with conditions set out in the payments bank license issued to it.

Legal action RBI to file application for winding up of bank The RBI has also announced plans to file an application with the High Court for the winding up of Paytm Payments Bank. The central bank's decision means that the bank is prohibited from carrying out any 'banking' activities as defined under Section 5(b) or any other activity mentioned in Section 6 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Reasons Reasons for cancellation of banking license The RBI has cited several reasons for canceling the banking license of Paytm Payments Bank. These include conducting its affairs in a manner detrimental to the interest of both the bank and its depositors, and having a management character prejudicial to public interest. The bank also failed to comply with conditions stipulated in its payments bank license, violating provisions of Section 22 (3)(g) of the Banking Regulation Act.

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