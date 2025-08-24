RBI clears way for SMBC to boost YES Bank stake

SMBC's current stake and potential increase

SMBC already owns 20% of YES Bank after buying big chunks from State Bank of India and several other Indian banks. Now, it wants to pick up another 4.99%, possibly from private equity players like Carlyle and Advent, or even through the market.

Advent International has denied plans to sell, and Carlyle has not commented publicly.

The move gives SMBC more say at YES Bank but sidesteps rules that would force a public offer or change how much control they have.