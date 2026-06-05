RBI fines Canara Bank ₹41.8L over KYC lapses, inoperative accounts Business Jun 05, 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just hit Canara Bank with a ₹41.8 lakh fine for not following Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and messing up how some accounts were labeled.

Turns out, the bank didn't upload certain customers' KYC records on time and even marked a few active accounts as "inoperative," which could have blocked people from using their own money, a pretty big deal for anyone relying on their account.