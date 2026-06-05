RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% and flags monsoon risks

RBI raises FY27 inflation to 4.6%

Rising fuel costs have pushed the RBI to bump up its retail inflation forecast for FY27 from 4.2% to 4.6%.

Petrol and diesel prices have jumped by ₹7.5 per liter since mid-May, which definitely stings.

The central bank also projected its GDP growth outlook for FY27 at 6.9%, a bit lower than last year's 7.6%.

Even with these challenges, the RBI says it's focused on keeping prices stable and supporting steady growth for India's economy.