RBI holds repo rate at 5.25% and flags monsoon risks
The RBI just decided to keep the repo rate steady at 5.25%, even as global issues like the Iran war and spiking energy prices make things tricky.
Inflation is still under control, but RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra flagged some worries about unpredictable monsoon weather and El Nino possibly shaking things up.
RBI raises FY27 inflation to 4.6%
Rising fuel costs have pushed the RBI to bump up its retail inflation forecast for FY27 from 4.2% to 4.6%.
Petrol and diesel prices have jumped by ₹7.5 per liter since mid-May, which definitely stings.
The central bank also projected its GDP growth outlook for FY27 at 6.9%, a bit lower than last year's 7.6%.
Even with these challenges, the RBI says it's focused on keeping prices stable and supporting steady growth for India's economy.