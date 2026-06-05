RBI issues Grade B 2026 admit cards for June 13
Business
RBI just dropped the admit cards for the Grade B 2026 recruitment exam!
If you've applied, you can grab yours from rbi.org.in between June 5 and June 13.
The Phase I exam for officers in Grade B (General) is set for June 13, so don't forget to print your admit card and bring it along.
Phase II exam July 25 26
If you clear Phase I, get ready for Phase II on July 25 (General Cadre) or July 26 (DEPR/DSIM).
There are only 60 spots up for grabs this year.
The Phase I test covers General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning: 200 marks total.
Remember: minimum marks in each section are a must to move forward!