RBI issues Grade B 2026 admit cards for June 13 Business Jun 05, 2026

RBI just dropped the admit cards for the Grade B 2026 recruitment exam!

If you've applied, you can grab yours from rbi.org.in between June 5 and June 13.

The Phase I exam for officers in Grade B (General) is set for June 13, so don't forget to print your admit card and bring it along.