RBI keeps repo rate at 5.25% for 3rd straight meeting
The Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, has once again kept the repo rate at 5.25%, making it the third straight meeting with no change.
The move comes as the central bank plays it safe, given rising inflation worries and global uncertainty, especially with tensions still high in West Asia.
RBI raises FY27 inflation to 5.1%
RBI now expects retail inflation to hit 5.1% FY27 (up from 4.6%) and has trimmed its GDP growth forecast to 6.6%.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra pointed out that global energy prices could keep things unpredictable.
To help steady things at home, RBI is working to attract $40 billion in foreign capital, a move that has already helped the rupee strengthen a bit against the dollar.
The main goal? Keep inflation close to 4% while supporting steady economic growth, even with all this global uncertainty swirling around.