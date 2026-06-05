RBI keeps repo rate at 5.25% for 3rd straight meeting

RBI raises FY27 inflation to 5.1%

RBI now expects retail inflation to hit 5.1% FY27 (up from 4.6%) and has trimmed its GDP growth forecast to 6.6%.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra pointed out that global energy prices could keep things unpredictable.

To help steady things at home, RBI is working to attract $40 billion in foreign capital, a move that has already helped the rupee strengthen a bit against the dollar.

The main goal? Keep inflation close to 4% while supporting steady economic growth, even with all this global uncertainty swirling around.